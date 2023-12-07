WhichCar
2006 Mitsubishi Colt Turbo Rz 1.5L Petrol 2D Cabriolet

2006 Mitsubishi Colt Turbo Rz 1.5L Petrol 2D Cabriolet details
ANCAP Safety Rating 3
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Light

Specifications for the 2006 Mitsubishi Colt Turbo. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1460 mm
Tracking Rear 1445 mm
Ground Clearance 149 mm
Wheelbase 2500 mm
Height 1457 mm
Length 3875 mm
Width 1695 mm
Kerb Weight 1200 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1530 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 47 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 168 g/km
Green House 7
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.6 L/100km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 3500
Maxiumum Torque 210 Nm
Makimum Power 110 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/45 R16
Rear Tyre 205/45 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5X16
Rear Rim Size 6.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty 130 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Lhs - Pass Seat Cross Member
VIN Number Xnbbnz37A7X123456
Vehicle Segment Light
Country Manufactured Italy