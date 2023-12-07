Specifications for the 2006 Mitsubishi Colt Turbo. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2006 Mitsubishi Colt Turbo Rz 1.5L Petrol 2D Cabriolet
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|3
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1460 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1445 mm
|Ground Clearance
|149 mm
|Wheelbase
|2500 mm
|Height
|1457 mm
|Length
|3875 mm
|Width
|1695 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1200 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1530 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|47 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|168 g/km
|Green House
|7
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.6 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|3500
|Maxiumum Torque
|210 Nm
|Makimum Power
|110 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/45 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205/45 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|130 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lhs - Pass Seat Cross Member
|VIN Number
|Xnbbnz37A7X123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Country Manufactured
|Italy
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electric Top
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Sports Suspension
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $300