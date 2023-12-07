Specifications for the 2006 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Ix. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2006 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Ix Cy My06 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1515 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1515 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm
|Wheelbase
|2625 mm
|Height
|1450 mm
|Length
|4490 mm
|Width
|1770 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1410 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1885 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|10 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|6500
|Torque RPM
|3000
|Maxiumum Torque
|355 Nm
|Makimum Power
|206 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/45 R17
|Rear Tyre
|235/45 R17
|Front Rim Size
|8X17
|Rear Rim Size
|8X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|130 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Jmfsjct9A6U123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Kit
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Engine Immobiliser
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Performance Brake Package
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Performance Suspension
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $300
- Sports Suspension & Alloy Wheels - $3,700