2006 Nissan X-Trail Ti-L (Sunroof) (4X4) T30 2.5L Petrol 4D Wagon

2006 Nissan X-Trail Ti-L (Sunroof) (4X4) T30 2.5L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment SUV Compact

Specifications for the 2006 Nissan X-Trail Ti-L (Sunroof) (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1530 mm
Tracking Rear 1530 mm
Ground Clearance 150 mm
Wheelbase 2625 mm
Height 1750 mm
Length 4510 mm
Width 1765 mm
Kerb Weight 1455 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2000 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 565 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6.6 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 9.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 245 Nm
Makimum Power 132 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/65 R16
Rear Tyre 215/65 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5X16
Rear Rim Size 6.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Parallel Link Strut

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Jn1Tbnt30A0123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Compact
Country Manufactured Japan

