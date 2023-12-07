WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Peugeot
  3. 206
  4. Cc

2006 Peugeot 206 Cc 1.6L Petrol 2D Cabriolet

2006 Peugeot 206 Cc 1.6L Petrol 2D Cabriolet details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Light

Specifications for the 2006 Peugeot 206 Cc. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Peugeot News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1425 mm
Tracking Rear 1416 mm
Ground Clearance 155 mm
Wheelbase 2442 mm
Height 1380 mm
Length 3835 mm
Width 1664 mm
Kerb Weight 1140 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 5.2 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 7.4 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5800
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 147 Nm
Makimum Power 80 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 185/55 R15
Rear Tyre 185/55 R15
Front Rim Size 6.0Jx15
Rear Rim Size 6.0Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Trailing Arm, Transverse Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rear Engine Compartment
Compliance Location Rear Lower Pass Side Engbay
VIN Number Vf32Dnfuj00000001
Vehicle Segment Light
Country Manufactured France