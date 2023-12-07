WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Peugeot
  3. 307
  4. Xse 2.0 Touring

2006 Peugeot 307 Xse 2.0 Touring My06 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

2006 Peugeot 307 Xse 2.0 Touring My06 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic Tiptr
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2006 Peugeot 307 Xse 2.0 Touring. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Peugeot News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1497 mm
Tracking Rear 1492 mm
Ground Clearance 107 mm
Wheelbase 2708 mm
Height 1580 mm
Length 4428 mm
Width 1762 mm
Kerb Weight 1413 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1350 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 705 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 199 g/km
Green House 6.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6.3 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 12.2 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 200 Nm
Makimum Power 103 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/55 R16
Rear Tyre 205/55 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5Jx16
Rear Rim Size 6.5Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Trailing Arm, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side Centre Pill
VIN Number Vf33Crfk%00000011
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured France