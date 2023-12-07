WhichCar
2006 Peugeot 307 Xse Hdi 2.0 Touring My06 Upgrade 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon

2006 Peugeot 307 Xse Hdi 2.0 Touring My06 Upgrade 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic Tiptr
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2006 Peugeot 307 Xse Hdi 2.0 Touring. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1497 mm
Tracking Rear 1492 mm
Ground Clearance 106 mm
Wheelbase 2708 mm
Height 1580 mm
Length 4428 mm
Width 1762 mm
Kerb Weight 1494 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1530 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 745 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Air Pollution 5
CO2 Emissions 183 g/km
Green House 6.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Economy City 6.9 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 320 Nm
Makimum Power 100 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/55 R16
Rear Tyre 205/55 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5X16
Rear Rim Size 6.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Trailing Arm, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side Centre Pill
VIN Number Vf33Erhr$00000011
Country Manufactured France