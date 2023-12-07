WhichCar
2006 Peugeot 407 2.9L Petrol 2D Coupe

2006 Peugeot 407 2.9L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2006 Peugeot 407. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1568 mm
Tracking Rear 1575 mm
Ground Clearance 110 mm
Wheelbase 2725 mm
Height 1400 mm
Length 4815 mm
Width 1868 mm
Kerb Weight 1763 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 67 L
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 242 g/km
Green House 5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 7.3 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 15 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 3750
Maxiumum Torque 290 Nm
Makimum Power 155 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/45 R18
Rear Tyre 235/45 R18
Front Rim Size 8X18
Rear Rim Size 8X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side On Boot Compartment
VIN Number Vf36Jxfv%00012345
Country Manufactured France