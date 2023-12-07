WhichCar
2006 Porsche Boxster 987 2.7L Petrol 2D Roadster

2006 Porsche Boxster 987 2.7L Petrol 2D Roadster details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Sports

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1490 mm
Tracking Rear 1534 mm
Ground Clearance 101 mm
Wheelbase 2415 mm
Height 1295 mm
Length 4329 mm
Width 1801 mm
Kerb Weight 1295 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1610 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 315 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 64 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 9.8 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6400
Torque RPM 4700
Maxiumum Torque 270 Nm
Makimum Power 176 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/55 R17
Rear Tyre 235/50 R17
Front Rim Size 6.5X17
Rear Rim Size 8X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Independent, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Independent, Macpherson Strut

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 24
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Wpozzz98Z5S711111
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Germany