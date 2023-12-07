WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Cayman
  4. 987

2006 Porsche Cayman 987 2.7L Petrol 2D Coupe

2006 Porsche Cayman 987 2.7L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2006 Porsche Cayman 987. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Porsche Cayman News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1490 mm
Tracking Rear 1534 mm
Ground Clearance 121 mm
Wheelbase 2415 mm
Height 1305 mm
Length 4341 mm
Width 1801 mm
Kerb Weight 1360 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1665 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 405 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 64 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 8.5
CO2 Emissions 220 g/km
Green House 6
Green House Overall 4
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 9.3 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6500
Torque RPM 4200
Maxiumum Torque 273 Nm
Makimum Power 180 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/55 R17
Rear Tyre 235/50 R17
Front Rim Size 6.5X17
Rear Rim Size 8.0X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 24
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Windscreen
Compliance Location Driver Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Wp0Zzz98Z7U750001
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Germany