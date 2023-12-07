Specifications for the 2006 Proton Jumbuck Glsi. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2006 Proton Jumbuck Glsi 1.5L Petrol Utility
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1450 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1490 mm
|Ground Clearance
|170 mm
|Wheelbase
|2600 mm
|Height
|1420 mm
|Length
|4455 mm
|Width
|1710 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1025 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1680 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|655 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|5
|CO2 Emissions
|166 g/km
|Green House
|7
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.1 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|3000
|Maxiumum Torque
|120 Nm
|Makimum Power
|64 kW
|Front Tyre
|175/70 R14
|Rear Tyre
|175/70 R14
|Front Rim Size
|6X14
|Rear Rim Size
|6X14
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Gas Damper, Leaf Spring
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Pl1C97Pnr2B123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X2
|Country Manufactured
|Malaysia
Standard Features
- Air Conditioning
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 14 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 2 Speakers
- Two-tone Paint