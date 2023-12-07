WhichCar
2006 Proton Satria Gti 1.8L Petrol 3D Hatchback

2006 Proton Satria Gti 1.8L Petrol 3D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Light

Specifications for the 2006 Proton Satria Gti. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1450 mm
Tracking Rear 1460 mm
Ground Clearance 150 mm
Wheelbase 2440 mm
Height 1365 mm
Length 3995 mm
Width 1710 mm
Kerb Weight 1130 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1520 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 390 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 5.94 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 7.83 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 5500
Maxiumum Torque 164 Nm
Makimum Power 103 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/45 R16
Rear Tyre 205/45 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5Jx16
Rear Rim Size 6.5Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Pl1C99Mnrxb000001
Vehicle Segment Light
Country Manufactured Malaysia