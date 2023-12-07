Specifications for the 2006 Range Rover Range Rover Sport 2.7 Tdv6. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2006 Range Rover Range Rover Sport 2.7 Tdv6 2.7L Diesel 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Auto Sequential
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Luxury
|Tracking Front
|1605 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1612 mm
|Ground Clearance
|227 mm
|Wheelbase
|2745 mm
|Height
|1817 mm
|Length
|4788 mm
|Width
|1928 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2455 kg
|Gcm
|6570 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3070 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|615 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|90 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|10.2 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1900
|Maxiumum Torque
|440 Nm
|Makimum Power
|140 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/55 R18
|Rear Tyre
|255/55 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Air Springs, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper, Self Levelling
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Air Springs, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper, Self Levelling
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Mid Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Sallsaa135A000001
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Luxury
|Country Manufactured
|United Kingdom
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Air Suspension
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Hill Descent Control
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Side Front AirBags
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,700
- Diff Lock Rear - $1,000
- Dynamic Pack - $9,200
- Digital Video Disc Player - $5,500
- Metallic Paint - $1,500
- Mobile Phone Connectivity - $2,500
- Parking Distance Control Rear - $1,000
- Power front seats with memory - $1,100
- Power Sunroof - $3,000
- Sound System with 13 Speakers - $1,950
- Premium Sound System - $3,650
- Tow Pack - $500
- Xenon Headlights - $2,500