Specifications for the 2006 Range Rover Range Rover Sport 4.2 S/C. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2006 Range Rover Range Rover Sport 4.2 S/C 4.2L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Auto Sequential
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Luxury
|Tracking Front
|1605 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1612 mm
|Ground Clearance
|227 mm
|Wheelbase
|2745 mm
|Height
|1817 mm
|Length
|4788 mm
|Width
|1928 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2572 kg
|Gcm
|6570 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3125 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|553 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|90 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|15.9 L/100km
|Engine
|Supercharged Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5750
|Torque RPM
|3500
|Maxiumum Torque
|550 Nm
|Makimum Power
|287 kW
|Front Tyre
|275/40 R20
|Rear Tyre
|275/40 R20
|Front Rim Size
|9.5X20
|Rear Rim Size
|9.5X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Air Springs, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper, Self Levelling
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Air Springs, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper, Self Levelling
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Mid Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Sallsaa335A000001
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Luxury
|Country Manufactured
|United Kingdom
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Active Body Control Suspension
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Air Suspension
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dynamic Pack
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Hill Descent Control
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Satellite Navigation
- Side Front AirBags
- Sound System with 8 Speakers
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active - $5,000
- Diff Lock Rear - $1,000
- Digital Video Disc Player - $5,500
- Metallic Paint - $1,500
- Mobile Phone Connectivity - $2,500
- Power Sunroof - $3,000
- Sound System with 13 Speakers - $1,950
- Tow Pack - $500