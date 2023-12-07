WhichCar
2006 Renault Laguna Expression 2.0 16V 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2006 Renault Laguna Expression 2.0 16V 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Sequential Auto
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2006 Renault Laguna Expression 2.0 16V. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1525 mm
Tracking Rear 1480 mm
Ground Clearance 115 mm
Wheelbase 2743 mm
Height 1429 mm
Length 4576 mm
Width 1783 mm
Kerb Weight 1315 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 3750
Maxiumum Torque 191 Nm
Makimum Power 99 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/55 R16
Rear Tyre 205/55 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5X16
Rear Rim Size 6.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Shock Absorber, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Beam Axle, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Shock Absorber

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Top Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Vf1Bg010B10600000
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured France