Specifications for the 2006 Renault Megane Dynamique Lx Ltd Ed. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2006 Renault Megane Dynamique Lx Ltd Ed X84 My06 2.0L Petrol 2D Cabriolet
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1518 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1514 mm
|Ground Clearance
|133 mm
|Wheelbase
|2522 mm
|Height
|1404 mm
|Length
|4355 mm
|Width
|2026 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1430 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.4 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|3750
|Maxiumum Torque
|191 Nm
|Makimum Power
|98 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/50 R17
|Rear Tyre
|205/50 R17
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Shock Absorber, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Top Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Right Side Of Boot On Chassis
|VIN Number
|Vf1Em050630600012
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electric Top
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Trip Computer
