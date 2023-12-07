WhichCar
2006 Renault Megane Privilege 1.6L Petrol 2D Cabriolet

2006 Renault Megane Privilege 1.6L Petrol 2D Cabriolet details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2006 Renault Megane Privilege. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1451 mm
Tracking Rear 1410 mm
Ground Clearance 136 mm
Wheelbase 2461 mm
Height 1368 mm
Length 4082 mm
Width 1710 mm
Kerb Weight 1155 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1250 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 615 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6.4 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 8.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5750
Torque RPM 3750
Maxiumum Torque 148 Nm
Makimum Power 79 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 185/60 R15
Rear Tyre 185/60 R15
Front Rim Size 6.0Jx15
Rear Rim Size 6.0Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Anti Sway Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut, Telescopic Shock Absorber
Rear Suspension Independent, Trailing Arm, Telescopic Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Vf1Ea1105Y0602968
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured France

