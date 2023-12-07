Specifications for the 2006 Renault Megane Sport 225 F1 Team. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2006 Renault Megane Sport 225 F1 Team X84 My06 Upgrade 2.0L Petrol 3D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1514 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1521 mm
|Ground Clearance
|117 mm
|Wheelbase
|2617 mm
|Height
|1437 mm
|Length
|4228 mm
|Width
|1777 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1361 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.8 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|3000
|Maxiumum Torque
|300 Nm
|Makimum Power
|165 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/40 R18
|Rear Tyre
|235/40 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Lower Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Right Side Of Boot On Chassis
|VIN Number
|Vf1Cm0M0660600001
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Power Mirrors
- Premium Brake Package
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Xenon Headlights
Current Renault Megane pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|R.s. Trophy 5D Hatchback
|1.8L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$64,500
|R.s. Trophy 5D Hatchback
|1.8L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$61,600
|R.s. Ultime 5D Hatchback
|1.8L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$68,400
|R.s. Ultime 5D Hatchback
|1.8L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$65,500
|R.s. Trophy 5D Hatchback
|1.8L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$63,200
|R.s. Trophy 5D Hatchback
|1.8L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$60,300
|R.s. Trophy 5D Hatchback
|1.8L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$66,500
|R.s. Trophy 5D Hatchback
|1.8L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$63,500
|R.s. Ultime 5D Hatchback
|1.8L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$70,500
|R.s. Ultime 5D Hatchback
|1.8L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$67,500