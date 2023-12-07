Specifications for the 2006 Smart Forfour Brabus. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2006 Smart Forfour Brabus 454 1.5L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1456 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1441 mm
|Ground Clearance
|104 mm
|Wheelbase
|2493 mm
|Height
|1460 mm
|Length
|3752 mm
|Width
|1684 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1109 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1570 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|460 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|47 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.8 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|3500
|Maxiumum Torque
|230 Nm
|Makimum Power
|130 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/40 R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/35 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7X17
|Rear Rim Size
|8X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Beam Axle
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side On Front Door Sill
|VIN Number
|Wme4540342B000111
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Air Conditioning
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Kit
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Heated Front Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Side Front AirBags
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
Optional Extras
- CD with 6 CD Stacker - $990
- Head Airbags - $650
- Metallic Paint - $850
- Satellite Navigation - $5,990
- Premium Sound System - $550