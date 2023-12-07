WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Ssangyong
  3. Kyron
  4. 2.0 Xdi

2006 Ssangyong Kyron 2.0 Xdi D100 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon

2006 Ssangyong Kyron 2.0 Xdi D100 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Sequential Auto
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2006 Ssangyong Kyron 2.0 Xdi. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Ssangyong News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1570 mm
Tracking Rear 1570 mm
Ground Clearance 216 mm
Wheelbase 2740 mm
Height 1755 mm
Length 4660 mm
Width 1880 mm
Kerb Weight 1950 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2530 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2300 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Diesel
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 8.6 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 1800
Maxiumum Torque 310 Nm
Makimum Power 104 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/60 R18
Rear Tyre 255/60 R18
Front Rim Size 7.5X18
Rear Rim Size 7.5X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber
Rear Suspension 5 Links, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Front Driver Side Chassis
Compliance Location Pass Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Kptt0*1Ks5P000000
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured Korea