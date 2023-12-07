Specifications for the 2006 Ssangyong Rexton Rx270 Xdi Sport Plus. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2006 Ssangyong Rexton Rx270 Xdi Sport Plus Y200 2.7L Diesel 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic Stept
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1550 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1540 mm
|Ground Clearance
|200 mm
|Wheelbase
|2820 mm
|Height
|1760 mm
|Length
|4720 mm
|Width
|1870 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1895 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2550 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2270 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|655 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1800
|Maxiumum Torque
|340 Nm
|Makimum Power
|121 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/65 R16
|Rear Tyre
|255/65 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|5 Links, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Front Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Kpth0*1Fs3P123456
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Roof Racks
- Rear Spoiler
- Side Steps
Optional Extras
- Leather Upholstery - $2,000
- Power Sunroof - $2,000
- Third Row Seats - $2,000
Current Ssangyong Rexton pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Adventure (4Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.2L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$50,200
|Elx (4Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.2L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$46,100
|Ultimate Sport Pack (4Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.2L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$55,600
|Ultimate (4Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.2L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$53,600
|Adventure (4Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.2L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$51,510
|Elx (4Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.2L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$47,300
|Ultimate Sport Pack (4Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.2L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$57,000
|Ultimate (4Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.2L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$55,000