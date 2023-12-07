Specifications for the 2006 Ssangyong Rexton Rx320 Limited. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2006 Ssangyong Rexton Rx320 Limited Y200 3.2L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1550 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1540 mm
|Ground Clearance
|200 mm
|Wheelbase
|2820 mm
|Height
|1760 mm
|Length
|4720 mm
|Width
|1870 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1900 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2550 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2270 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|650 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|12.7 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|19.2 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4600
|Maxiumum Torque
|294 Nm
|Makimum Power
|160 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/65 R16
|Rear Tyre
|255/65 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|5 Links, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Front Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Kpth0*19S2P123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Heated Front Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Roof Racks
- Rear Spoiler
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Steps
Optional Extras
- Traction Control System - $1,094
- Third Row Seats - $1,000
Current Ssangyong Rexton pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Adventure (4Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.2L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$50,200
|Elx (4Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.2L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$46,100
|Ultimate Sport Pack (4Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.2L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$55,600
|Ultimate (4Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.2L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$53,600
|Adventure (4Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.2L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$51,510
|Elx (4Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.2L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$47,300
|Ultimate Sport Pack (4Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.2L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$57,000
|Ultimate (4Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.2L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$55,000