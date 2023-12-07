Specifications for the 2006 Ssangyong Stavic Sv270 Sports Plus AWD. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2006 Ssangyong Stavic Sv270 Sports Plus AWD A100 2.7L Diesel 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|People Mover
|Tracking Front
|1590 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1580 mm
|Ground Clearance
|182 mm
|Wheelbase
|3000 mm
|Height
|1820 mm
|Length
|5220 mm
|Width
|1915 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2142 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2850 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|9.3 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1800
|Maxiumum Torque
|342 Nm
|Makimum Power
|121 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/65 R16
|Rear Tyre
|225/65 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Kptv0B1Fs5P000012
|Vehicle Segment
|People Movers
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
Optional Extras
- Leather Upholstery - $2,000
- Power Sunroof - $1,000