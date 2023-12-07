WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Impreza
  4. Wrx Club Spec Evo 9

2006 Subaru Impreza Wrx Club Spec Evo 9 My06 2.5L Petrol 4D Sedan

2006 Subaru Impreza Wrx Club Spec Evo 9 My06 2.5L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2006 Subaru Impreza Wrx Club Spec Evo 9. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Subaru Impreza News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1485 mm
Tracking Rear 1480 mm
Ground Clearance 155 mm
Wheelbase 2525 mm
Height 1440 mm
Length 4465 mm
Width 1740 mm
Kerb Weight 1415 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1800 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 900 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 385 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 10.9 L/100km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5600
Torque RPM 3600
Maxiumum Torque 320 Nm
Makimum Power 169 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/45 R18
Rear Tyre 215/45 R18
Front Rim Size 7.5X18
Rear Rim Size 7.5X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Dual Link, Gas Damper, Hydraulic Shock Absorber

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Jf1Gdgk%$6G000111
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Japan

Current Subaru Impreza pricing and specs

2.0S (AWD) 5D Hatchback 2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, AWD $36,700
2.0L (AWD) 5D Hatchback 2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, AWD $30,400
2.0R (AWD) 5D Hatchback 2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, AWD $33,800
2.0S (AWD) 5D Hatchback 2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, AWD $37,990
2.0L (AWD) 5D Hatchback 2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, AWD $31,490
2.0R (AWD) 5D Hatchback 2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, AWD $34,990