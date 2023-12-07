WhichCar
2006 Subaru Liberty 2.5I My07 2.5L Petrol 4D Wagon

2006 Subaru Liberty 2.5I My07 2.5L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Auto Elec Sport
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2006 Subaru Liberty 2.5I. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1495 mm
Tracking Rear 1485 mm
Ground Clearance 150 mm
Wheelbase 2670 mm
Height 1470 mm
Length 4720 mm
Width 1730 mm
Kerb Weight 1405 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1935 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 710 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 555 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 64 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.7 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5600
Torque RPM 4400
Maxiumum Torque 226 Nm
Makimum Power 121 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/45 R17
Rear Tyre 215/45 R17
Front Rim Size 7X17
Rear Rim Size 7X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 12000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Jf1Bp9K%#7G001234
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Japan