2006 Subaru Tribeca 3.0R Premium (5 Seat) My07 3.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

2006 Subaru Tribeca 3.0R Premium (5 Seat) My07 3.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Auto Elec Sport
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2006 Subaru Tribeca 3.0R Premium (5 Seat). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1580 mm
Tracking Rear 1580 mm
Ground Clearance 215 mm
Wheelbase 2750 mm
Height 1685 mm
Length 4855 mm
Width 1880 mm
Kerb Weight 1880 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2586 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 600 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 64 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 12.4 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6600
Torque RPM 4200
Maxiumum Torque 297 Nm
Makimum Power 180 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/55 R18
Rear Tyre 255/55 R18
Front Rim Size 8X18
Rear Rim Size 8X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 12000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number Ws4Wxeku57S000001
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured Japan