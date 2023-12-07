Specifications for the 2006 Volkswagen Golf 1.9 TDI Trendline. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2006 Volkswagen Golf 1.9 TDI Trendline 1K 1.9L Diesel 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1539 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1528 mm
|Ground Clearance
|142 mm
|Wheelbase
|2578 mm
|Height
|1485 mm
|Length
|4204 mm
|Width
|1759 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1365 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|660 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|5.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1900
|Maxiumum Torque
|250 Nm
|Makimum Power
|77 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/65 R15
|Rear Tyre
|195/65 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X15
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Arm, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Lhs - In Boot Comp On Floor
|VIN Number
|Wvwzzz1Kz5*123451
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Brake Assist
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $690
- Power Sunroof - $1,890
- Satellite Navigation - $2,290
