Specifications for the 2006 Volkswagen Jetta 2.0 TDI. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2006 Volkswagen Jetta 2.0 TDI 1Km 2.0L Diesel 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1534 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1512 mm
|Ground Clearance
|135 mm
|Wheelbase
|2578 mm
|Height
|1459 mm
|Length
|4554 mm
|Width
|1781 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1540 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1400 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|690 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|6.2 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|320 Nm
|Makimum Power
|103 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Middle Door Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wvwzzz1Kz6M123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Leather Upholstery - $3,290
- Metallic Paint - $690
- Power Sunroof - $1,890
- Xenon Headlights - $1,890