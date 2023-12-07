Specifications for the 2006 Volkswagen Kombi 70C. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2006 Volkswagen Kombi 70C 2.5L Petrol Van
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|9
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|People Mover
|Tracking Front
|1589 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1554 mm
|Ground Clearance
|180 mm
|Wheelbase
|2920 mm
|Height
|1940 mm
|Length
|4789 mm
|Width
|1840 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1670 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2730 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|700 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|1060 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|8.6 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|13.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4500
|Torque RPM
|2200
|Maxiumum Torque
|200 Nm
|Makimum Power
|85 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/65 R15
|Rear Tyre
|205/65 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6X15
|Rear Rim Size
|6X15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Shock Absorber, Semi Trailing Arm
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Windscreen
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Front Floor
|VIN Number
|Wv2Zzz70Z2H123466
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Air Conditioning
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 2 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $2,070