Specifications for the 2006 Volkswagen Kombi (Swb). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2006 Volkswagen Kombi (Swb) 70C 1.9L Diesel Van
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|9
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|People Mover
|Tracking Front
|1628 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1628 mm
|Wheelbase
|3000 mm
|Height
|1959 mm
|Length
|4890 mm
|Width
|1904 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1865 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3000 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|1135 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|3
|CO2 Emissions
|230 g/km
|Green House
|5.5
|Green House Overall
|2.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|8.1 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3500
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|250 Nm
|Makimum Power
|75 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/65 R16
|Rear Tyre
|215/65 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Front Floor
|VIN Number
|Wv2Zzz7Hz4*012345
|Vehicle Segment
|People Movers
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Dual Air Conditioning
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Traction Control System