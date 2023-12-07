Specifications for the 2006 Volkswagen Polo Match. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2006 Volkswagen Polo Match 9N My07 Upgrade 1.6L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1418 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1410 mm
|Ground Clearance
|110 mm
|Wheelbase
|2465 mm
|Height
|1467 mm
|Length
|3916 mm
|Width
|1650 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1162 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|550 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|45 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.6 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5600
|Torque RPM
|3800
|Maxiumum Torque
|153 Nm
|Makimum Power
|77 kW
|Front Tyre
|185/60 R14
|Rear Tyre
|185/60 R14
|Front Rim Size
|6X14
|Rear Rim Size
|6X14
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Shock Absorber, Trailing Arm, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Lhs - In Boot Comp On Floor
|VIN Number
|Wvwzzz9Nz2#123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $490
- Power Sunroof - $1,490
- Safety Pack - $700
