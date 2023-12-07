Specifications for the 2006 Volvo S80 2.5T. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2006 Volvo S80 2.5T 2.5L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1570 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1548 mm
|Ground Clearance
|148 mm
|Wheelbase
|2791 mm
|Height
|1454 mm
|Length
|4850 mm
|Width
|1833 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1610 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|700 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|10.8 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|320 Nm
|Makimum Power
|154 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/50 R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/50 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.0X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.0X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Top Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Yv1Ts59G951000012
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Sweden
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Compact disc player
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seat Driver
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Xenon Headlights - $2,250