2006 Volvo S80 2.5T 2.5L Petrol 4D Sedan

2006 Volvo S80 2.5T 2.5L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2006 Volvo S80 2.5T. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1570 mm
Tracking Rear 1548 mm
Ground Clearance 148 mm
Wheelbase 2791 mm
Height 1454 mm
Length 4850 mm
Width 1833 mm
Kerb Weight 1610 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 700 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 10.8 L/100km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5000
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 320 Nm
Makimum Power 154 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/50 R17
Rear Tyre 225/50 R17
Front Rim Size 7.0X17
Rear Rim Size 7.0X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Top Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Yv1Ts59G951000012
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Sweden