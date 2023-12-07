WhichCar
2007 Alfa Romeo Brera 2.2 Jts 2.2L Petrol 2D Coupe

2007 Alfa Romeo Brera 2.2 Jts 2.2L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2007 Alfa Romeo Brera 2.2 Jts. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1579 mm
Tracking Rear 1559 mm
Ground Clearance 105 mm
Wheelbase 2528 mm
Height 1341 mm
Length 4410 mm
Width 1830 mm
Kerb Weight 1470 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1450 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 221 g/km
Green House 6
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 9.4 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6500
Torque RPM 4500
Maxiumum Torque 230 Nm
Makimum Power 136 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/45 R18
Rear Tyre 235/45 R18
Front Rim Size 8X18
Rear Rim Size 8X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Rear Lower Driver Side Engbay
VIN Number Zar93900012345678
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Italy