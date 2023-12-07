Specifications for the 2007 Alfa Romeo Spider 3.2 Jts V6 AWD. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2007 Alfa Romeo Spider 3.2 Jts V6 AWD 3.2L Petrol 2D Convertible
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1593 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1575 mm
|Ground Clearance
|123 mm
|Wheelbase
|2528 mm
|Height
|1402 mm
|Length
|4393 mm
|Width
|1830 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1686 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|69 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|273 g/km
|Green House
|4.5
|Green House Overall
|3
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|11.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6300
|Torque RPM
|4500
|Maxiumum Torque
|322 Nm
|Makimum Power
|191 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/45 R18
|Rear Tyre
|235/45 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Rear Lower Driver Side Engbay
|VIN Number
|Zar93900001234567
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Italy
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- CD with 10 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electric Top
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Vehicle Stability Control
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $1,750