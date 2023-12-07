WhichCar
2007 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Roadster 4.3L Petrol 2D Convertible

2007 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Roadster 4.3L Petrol 2D Convertible details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 6 Speed Auto Sequential
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2007 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Roadster. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1568 mm
Tracking Rear 1562 mm
Wheelbase 2600 mm
Height 1255 mm
Length 4382 mm
Width 1866 mm
Kerb Weight 1695 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1890 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 77 L
CO2 Emissions 360 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 7300
Torque RPM 5000
Maxiumum Torque 410 Nm
Makimum Power 283 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/45 R18
Rear Tyre 275/40 R18
Front Rim Size 8.5X18
Rear Rim Size 9.5X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 24
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Scfba03B96Gc00001
Country Manufactured Great Britain