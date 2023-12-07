Specifications for the 2007 Audi A8 L 3.2 Fsi. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2007 Audi A8 L 3.2 Fsi 4E 3.1L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|Cvt Multitronic 7 Speed
|Tracking Front
|1619 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1605 mm
|Ground Clearance
|110 mm
|Wheelbase
|3074 mm
|Height
|1444 mm
|Length
|5181 mm
|Width
|1894 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1710 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2400 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1900 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|90 L
|CO2 Emissions
|242 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|10.1 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6500
|Torque RPM
|3250
|Maxiumum Torque
|330 Nm
|Makimum Power
|191 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/45 R18
|Rear Tyre
|255/45 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Front Air Suspension
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Rear Air Suspension, Trapezoidal Link, Wishbones
|Service Interval Months
|24 months
|Service Interval
|30000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Lower Driver Side Centre Pilla
|Compliance Location
|Pass Eng Bay Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Wauzzz4Ex%N123456
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Comfort Seats Front
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Metallic Paint
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 9 Speakers
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Automatic/Self levelling Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Television
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels - $3,200
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active - $6,200
- Power Sunroof - $3,900
- Premium Sound System - $1,895
