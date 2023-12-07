WhichCar
2007 Audi A8 L 6.0 Quattro 4E 6.0L Petrol 4D Sedan

2007 Audi A8 L 6.0 Quattro 4E 6.0L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic Tiptr
Vehicle Segment Upper Large

Specifications for the 2007 Audi A8 L 6.0 Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1619 mm
Tracking Rear 1605 mm
Ground Clearance 110 mm
Wheelbase 3074 mm
Height 1455 mm
Length 5192 mm
Width 1894 mm
Kerb Weight 1995 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2545 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2300 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 550 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 90 L
Air Pollution 4
CO2 Emissions 334 g/km
Green House 3
Green House Overall 2
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 13.9 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6200
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 580 Nm
Makimum Power 331 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/40 R19
Rear Tyre 255/40 R19
Front Rim Size 8.5X19
Rear Rim Size 8.5X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension 4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Air Springs, Upper And Lower Wishbone
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Air Springs, Trapezoidal Link

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 30000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Lower Driver Side Centre Pilla
Compliance Location Pass Eng Bay Scuttle
VIN Number Wauzzz4Ex%N123456
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Audi A8 pricing and specs

50 TDI Quattro Mhev 4D Sedan 3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $201,375
L 50 TDI Quattro Mhev 4D Sedan 3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $221,375