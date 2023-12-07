WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. S5
  4. 4.2 Fsi Quattro

2007 Audi S5 4.2 Fsi Quattro 8T 4.2L Petrol 2D Coupe

2007 Audi S5 4.2 Fsi Quattro 8T 4.2L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2007 Audi S5 4.2 Fsi Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Audi S5 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1594 mm
Tracking Rear 1581 mm
Ground Clearance 114 mm
Wheelbase 2751 mm
Height 1369 mm
Length 4635 mm
Width 1854 mm
Kerb Weight 1630 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2130 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1900 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 63 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 298 g/km
Green House 5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 12.4 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 7000
Torque RPM 3500
Maxiumum Torque 440 Nm
Makimum Power 260 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/40 R18
Rear Tyre 245/40 R18
Front Rim Size 8.5X18
Rear Rim Size 8.5X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System, Upper And Lower Wishbone
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Trapezoidal Link

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
Compliance Location Rear Lug Comp On S/Wheel Well
VIN Number Wauzzz8Tx8A123456
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Audi S5 pricing and specs

3.0 TFSI Quattro 2D Coupe 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $111,669
3.0 TFSI Quattro 2D Cabriolet 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $126,369
3.0 TFSI Quattro 2D Cabriolet 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $135,600
3.0 TFSI Quattro 2D Coupe 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $120,300
3.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Sportback 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $120,300
3.0 TFSI Quattro 2D Cabriolet 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $130,200
3.0 TFSI Quattro 2D Coupe 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $115,500
3.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Sportback 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $115,500