Specifications for the 2007 BMW 1 30I Sport. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2007 BMW 1 30I Sport E87 My07 Upgrade 3.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic Stept
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1484 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1497 mm
|Ground Clearance
|107 mm
|Wheelbase
|2660 mm
|Height
|1430 mm
|Length
|4227 mm
|Width
|1751 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1375 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1875 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|680 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|53 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|5
|CO2 Emissions
|226 g/km
|Green House
|6
|Green House Overall
|3
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6.6 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|13.7 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6600
|Torque RPM
|2750
|Maxiumum Torque
|315 Nm
|Makimum Power
|195 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/50 R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/45 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Chassis
|VIN Number
|Wbauf92090Ps11111
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Side Front AirBags
- Sport Seats
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $900
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,250
- Metallic Paint - $1,600
- Power Rear Seats - $2,750
- Satellite Navigation - $4,200
- Premium Sound System - $1,950
