Specifications for the 2007 BMW 3 35I Luminance. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2007 BMW 3 35I Luminance E90 3.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic Stept
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1500 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1513 mm
|Ground Clearance
|144 mm
|Wheelbase
|2760 mm
|Height
|1421 mm
|Length
|4520 mm
|Width
|1817 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1535 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1985 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1700 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|520 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|65 L
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|231 g/km
|Green House
|5.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|9.6 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5800
|Torque RPM
|1300
|Maxiumum Torque
|400 Nm
|Makimum Power
|225 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/40 R18
|Rear Tyre
|255/35 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Spring Strut
|Rear Suspension
|5 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Gas Damper, Gas Strut
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wbavb32040Aw49001
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Trim Special
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Metallic Paint Special
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 10 Speakers
- Satellite Navigation
- Side Front AirBags
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Television
- Voice Recognition System
- Wood Grain Trim
- Xenon Headlights