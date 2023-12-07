WhichCar
2007 BMW 3 35I Luminance E90 3.0L Petrol 4D Sedan

2007 BMW 3 35I Luminance E90 3.0L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic Stept
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2007 BMW 3 35I Luminance. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1500 mm
Tracking Rear 1513 mm
Ground Clearance 144 mm
Wheelbase 2760 mm
Height 1421 mm
Length 4520 mm
Width 1817 mm
Kerb Weight 1535 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1985 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1700 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 520 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 65 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 231 g/km
Green House 5.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 9.6 L/100km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5800
Torque RPM 1300
Maxiumum Torque 400 Nm
Makimum Power 225 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/40 R18
Rear Tyre 255/35 R18
Front Rim Size 8X18
Rear Rim Size 8.5X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Spring Strut
Rear Suspension 5 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Gas Damper, Gas Strut

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number Wbavb32040Aw49001
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Germany