2007 BMW X5 4.8I E70 4.8L Petrol 4D Wagon

2007 BMW X5 4.8I E70 4.8L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain 4X4
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic Stept
Vehicle Segment SUV Luxury

Specifications for the 2007 BMW X5 4.8I. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1644 mm
Tracking Rear 1646 mm
Ground Clearance 170 mm
Wheelbase 2933 mm
Height 1766 mm
Length 4854 mm
Width 1933 mm
Kerb Weight 2170 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2785 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2700 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 615 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 85 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 5.5
CO2 Emissions 299 g/km
Green House 4
Green House Overall 3
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 12.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6300
Torque RPM 3800
Maxiumum Torque 475 Nm
Makimum Power 261 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/55 R19
Rear Tyre 255/55 R19
Front Rim Size 9X19
Rear Rim Size 9X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Driver Side Front Eng Support
VIN Number Wbafe820%0Lc12345
Vehicle Segment SUV Luxury
Country Manufactured United States Of America

