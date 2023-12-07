WhichCar
2007 Dodge Caliber Sxt Pm 2.0L Diesel 5D Hatchback

2007 Dodge Caliber Sxt Pm 2.0L Diesel 5D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 4
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2007 Dodge Caliber Sxt. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1520 mm
Tracking Rear 1520 mm
Ground Clearance 195 mm
Wheelbase 2635 mm
Height 1535 mm
Length 4415 mm
Width 1800 mm
Kerb Weight 1560 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2000 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 450 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 580 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 51 L
Air Pollution 5
CO2 Emissions 160 g/km
Green House 7.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Economy City 7.4 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 2500
Maxiumum Torque 310 Nm
Makimum Power 103 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/60 R17
Rear Tyre 215/60 R17
Front Rim Size 6.5X17
Rear Rim Size 6.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 12000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number 1B3L348A#*D000011
Country Manufactured United States Of America