2007 Dodge Caliber Sxt Pm 1.8L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2007 Dodge Caliber Sxt Pm 1.8L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 4
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2007 Dodge Caliber Sxt. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1520 mm
Tracking Rear 1520 mm
Ground Clearance 195 mm
Wheelbase 2635 mm
Height 1535 mm
Length 4415 mm
Width 1800 mm
Kerb Weight 1310 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1890 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 450 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 580 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 51 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 175 g/km
Green House 7
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.4 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6500
Torque RPM 5200
Maxiumum Torque 168 Nm
Makimum Power 110 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/60 R17
Rear Tyre 215/60 R17
Front Rim Size 6.5X17
Rear Rim Size 6.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 12000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Windscreen
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number 1B3H3%8C#*D123456
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured United States Of America