2007 Ferrari F430 Spider 4.3L Petrol 2D Convertible

2007 Ferrari F430 Spider 4.3L Petrol 2D Convertible details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2007 Ferrari F430 Spider. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1669 mm
Tracking Rear 1616 mm
Ground Clearance 100 mm
Wheelbase 2600 mm
Height 1234 mm
Length 4512 mm
Width 1923 mm
Kerb Weight 1520 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 95 L
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 18.3 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 8500
Torque RPM 5250
Maxiumum Torque 465 Nm
Makimum Power 360 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/35 R19
Rear Tyre 285/35 R19
Front Rim Size 7.5X19
Rear Rim Size 10X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Right Rear Chassis Rail
VIN Number Zffyr59D000000001
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Italy