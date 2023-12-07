Specifications for the 2007 Fiat Punto Dynamic. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2007 Fiat Punto Dynamic 1.4L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1473 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1466 mm
|Ground Clearance
|109 mm
|Wheelbase
|2510 mm
|Height
|1490 mm
|Length
|4030 mm
|Width
|1687 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1040 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|400 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|45 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|8.5
|CO2 Emissions
|134 g/km
|Green House
|8
|Green House Overall
|5
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|5.7 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|3000
|Maxiumum Torque
|115 Nm
|Makimum Power
|57 kW
|Front Tyre
|175/65 R15
|Rear Tyre
|175/65 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6X15
|Rear Rim Size
|6X15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Beam, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lhs - In Boot Comp On Floor
|VIN Number
|Zfa19900012345678
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Country Manufactured
|Italy
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Trip Computer
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $750
- Power Sunroof - $1,950