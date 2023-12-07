Specifications for the 2007 Ford Falcon Futura Eurosport. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2007 Ford Falcon Futura Eurosport Bf Mkii 4.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Auto Seq Sports
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1553 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1571 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm
|Wheelbase
|2829 mm
|Height
|1444 mm
|Length
|4916 mm
|Width
|1864 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1694 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2300 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|68 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|5
|CO2 Emissions
|243 g/km
|Green House
|5
|Green House Overall
|3
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|7.4 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|11.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5250
|Torque RPM
|2500
|Maxiumum Torque
|383 Nm
|Makimum Power
|190 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/60 R16
|Rear Tyre
|215/60 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Shock Absorber
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Control Blade, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Shock Absorber
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|6Fpaaajgsw2M12345
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Australia
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Engine Immobiliser
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seat Driver
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Adjustable Pedals - $250
- Body Kit - $1,395
- Limited Slip Differential - $400
- Metallic Paint - $400
- Power Sunroof - $2,400
- Rear Spoiler - $500
- Premium Sound System - $700
- Tow Pack - $495