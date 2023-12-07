Specifications for the 2007 Ford Fpv GT 40Th Anniversary. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2007 Ford Fpv GT 40Th Anniversary Bf Mkii 5.4L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1552 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1570 mm
|Ground Clearance
|125 mm
|Wheelbase
|2829 mm
|Height
|1444 mm
|Length
|4917 mm
|Width
|1870 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1720 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1600 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|68 L
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|14.9 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|4500
|Maxiumum Torque
|520 Nm
|Makimum Power
|290 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/35 R19
|Rear Tyre
|245/35 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8X19
|Rear Rim Size
|8X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Control Blade, Coil Spring, Gas Damper
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|6Fpaaajgsw2M12345
|Country Manufactured
|Australia
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Kit
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Trim
- Performance Brake Package
- Power front seat Driver
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Sport Seats
- Performance Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System