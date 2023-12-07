WhichCar
2007 Ford Transit Mid (Mwb) Vm 2.4L Diesel Van

2007 Ford Transit Mid (Mwb) Vm 2.4L Diesel Van details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 3
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Van

Specifications for the 2007 Ford Transit Mid (Mwb). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1737 mm
Tracking Rear 1710 mm
Ground Clearance 100 mm
Wheelbase 3300 mm
Height 2387 mm
Length 5230 mm
Width 1974 mm
Kerb Weight 1985 kg
Gcm 6100 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3300 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 1315 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 3
CO2 Emissions 257 g/km
Green House 5
Green House Overall 2.5
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 9.7 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 3500
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 375 Nm
Makimum Power 103 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/75 R16
Rear Tyre 215/75 R16
Front Rim Size 5.5X16
Rear Rim Size 5.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Gas Damper, Leaf Spring

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
Compliance Location Pass Side Front Floor
VIN Number Wf0Xxxttfx6T12345
Vehicle Segment Van
Country Manufactured United Kingdom