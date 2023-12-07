WhichCar
2007 Holden Combo Xc My07 1.4L Petrol Van

2007 Holden Combo Xc My07 1.4L Petrol Van details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Van

Specifications for the 2007 Holden Combo Xc My07. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1417 mm
Tracking Rear 1440 mm
Ground Clearance 122 mm
Wheelbase 2716 mm
Height 1801 mm
Length 4322 mm
Width 1684 mm
Kerb Weight 1179 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1925 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 450 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 745 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 52 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.3 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5600
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 125 Nm
Makimum Power 66 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 185/60 R16
Rear Tyre 185/60 R16
Front Rim Size 6X15
Rear Rim Size 6X15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Gas Damper, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Trailing Arm, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number W0L0Xcf25@3123456
Vehicle Segment Van
Country Manufactured Portugal