Specifications for the 2007 Holden Rodeo Dx. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2007 Holden Rodeo Dx Ra My08 2.4L Petrol Crew Cab P/Up
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|3
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1460 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1460 mm
|Ground Clearance
|190 mm
|Wheelbase
|3050 mm
|Height
|1730 mm
|Length
|5115 mm
|Width
|1720 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1485 kg
|Gcm
|4800 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2800 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|76 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|4.5
|CO2 Emissions
|282 g/km
|Green House
|4
|Green House Overall
|2.5
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|12 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4800
|Torque RPM
|3200
|Maxiumum Torque
|207 Nm
|Makimum Power
|94 kW
|Front Tyre
|195 R14
|Rear Tyre
|195 R14
|Front Rim Size
|5.5X14
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5X14
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Wishbones
|Rear Suspension
|Gas Damper, Leaf Spring
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Mid Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Mid Driver Side Chassis
|VIN Number
|Mpatfr32H3T123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X2
|Country Manufactured
|Thailand
Standard Features
- Air Conditioning
- Cloth Trim
- Engine Immobiliser
- Limited Slip Differential
- Power Steering
- Radio CD with 2 Speakers
Optional Extras
- Dual Front Airbags Package - $1,300
- Anti-lock Braking - $1,000
- Metallic Paint - $300