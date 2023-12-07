WhichCar
2007 Holden Viva Jf My08 1.8L Petrol 4D Wagon

2007 Holden Viva Jf My08 1.8L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2007 Holden Viva Jf My08. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1480 mm
Tracking Rear 1480 mm
Ground Clearance 160 mm
Wheelbase 2600 mm
Height 1445 mm
Length 4580 mm
Width 1725 mm
Kerb Weight 1330 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 610 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.4 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5800
Torque RPM 3600
Maxiumum Torque 169 Nm
Makimum Power 89 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/55 R15
Rear Tyre 195/55 R15
Front Rim Size 6X15
Rear Rim Size 6X15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Macpherson Strut, Stabiliser Bar
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Dual Link, Stabiliser Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Rear Driver Side Engbay
VIN Number Kl3N#19Bj@K123456
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Korea